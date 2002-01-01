MidNite Solar Inc

Company Profile

Midnite Solar designs, manufactures, and sells, advanced electronic devices, combiner boxes, disconnects and installation aids specific to the renewable energy industry.



With the ever changing electrical codes, our engineers stay ahead of the industry with new designs and solutions. All of our products are substantially made in America. We add new machines and jobs as needed to our production facility in Arlington, WA, which also serves as our company's headquarters. Our products are found in renewable energy systems, worldwide.