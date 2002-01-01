Company Profile
Midwest Storage Solutions Inc.
Midwest Storage Solutions, a leading firm for storage cabinets and shelves, offers a wide range of space saver storage solutions for medical supply storage, pharmacy storage, and library storage. We also provide industrial mobile storage systems for large warehouses and other industrial locations. We supply our products widely around Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and nearby regions. Visit our website for more details.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5845 S. 118th Circle, Omaha, Nebraska 68137 227
- Phone
- 8002095137