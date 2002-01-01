Company Profile
Minicom IP KVM Switches
Minicom is a manufacturer of KVM over IP technology that not only enables the control of 3rd party KVM switches but allows our IP devices to be controllable by 3rd party management systems. Minicom's Real Needs Approach: Adding new technology on top of existing legacy IT systems to a business is less costly and more efficient than replacing the whole IT infrastructure.
Contact Information
- Address
- 414 N. Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 227
- Phone
- 908-486-2100
- info.usa@minicom.com
- Website
- http://www.minicom.com