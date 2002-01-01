Company Profile

Minicom IP KVM Switches

Minicom IP KVM Switches logo
Minicom is a manufacturer of KVM over IP technology that not only enables the control of 3rd party KVM switches but allows our IP devices to be controllable by 3rd party management systems. Minicom's Real Needs Approach: Adding new technology on top of existing legacy IT systems to a business is less costly and more efficient than replacing the whole IT infrastructure.

Contact Information

Address
414 N. Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 227
Phone
908-486-2100

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