Company Profile

Minneapolis Biomass Exchange

Minneapolis Biomass Exchange logo
Minneapolis Biomass Exchange (MBioEX) is a software platform designed to facilitate biomass trade. MBioEX provides an online marketplace and logistical solution to exchange biomass to serve renewable energy, livestock feed, animal bedding, and other markets. MBioEX reduces users' discovery, contract, quality control, and supply chain costs as well as streamlines and simplifies all biomass transactions, ultimately cultivating and connecting the biomass industry.

Contact Information

Address
1624 Harmon Pl Suite 304, Minneapolis, MN 55403 227
Phone
612.605.1540

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