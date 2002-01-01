Company Profile
MiSentinel
MiSentinel offers cloud-based workforce management software solutions (WFM) to manage scheduling, incident reporting, guard patrolling and lone worker safety.
MiSentinel revolves around the Security and Facilities Management Industries. Utilising our extensive experience and artificial intelligence tools, we have resolved a majority of possible operational challenges.
MiSentinel revolves around the Security and Facilities Management Industries. Utilising our extensive experience and artificial intelligence tools, we have resolved a majority of possible operational challenges.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7B Williams House, Manchester, Lancashire, M156SE, United Kingdom, Manchester, Cumbria M156SE 226
- Phone
- 02085140006
- info@misentinel.co.uk