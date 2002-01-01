Company Profile
Miyachi Unitek Corporation
Miyachi Unitek is a leading manufacturer of equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding. The company provides products to a wide range of markets, including the medical device, battery, electric vehicle, and solar industries, as well as the global electronics, automotive, and general industrial markets. Miyachi Unitek is an ISO9001 certified company.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1820 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016 227
- Phone
- 626-303-5676
- info@muc.miyachi.com
- Website
- http://www.miyachiunitek.com