MK Test Systems Ltd

MK Test manufacture the MK BLTU Portable Earth Bond and Loop Tester, which incorporates a computer allowing you to create step by step graphical test procedures which capture the results automatically and upload then to your server. The Unit is simple to use, lightweight and enable you to make sure wind generators are safe and protected against lightening strike. The MK System is also used throughout the Aircraft industry to test Earth Bonds and Loops.



www.mktest.com