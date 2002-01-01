Company Profile
MMTC Training Institute Qatar
MMTC is an Executive Education and Continuing Professional Development centre specialised in preparing (Engineering / Accounting / Finance / Management / Information Technology)professionals to achieve their career high through certification in their respective field. MMTC has specialised in providing standard knowledge, tools & techniques to drive their business success. We're a leading in developing and delivering corporate and professional educational solutions
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No: 2, 4th Floor, Building Number: 24, Al Khalidiya St, Doha., Al Khalidiya, Doha 16136 176
- Phone
- 00974-4441 4412
- info@mmtiqatar.com
- Website
- https://www.mmt-institute.com/