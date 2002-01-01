Company Profile
Mobile Concepts Specialty Vehicles
Mobile Concepts Specialty Vehicles modifyies ocean shipping containers as temporary offices, housing, etc. We manufacture custom vehicles and trailers, outfit tractor trailers and repurpose ocean shipping containers to meet your needs. We serve government agencies, military services, police departments, fire departments, utility companies, health care services, and private enterprises.
Contact Information
- Address
- 480 Bessemer Road, Mt Pleasant, PA 15666 227
- Phone
- 724-542-7640
- Website
- http://www.MobileConcepts.com