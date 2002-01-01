Company Profile
Mobile Pundits
Offshore Mobile App Development Company
Mobile Pundits is a leading provider of Outsource Mobile Development & Mobile Testing services.
Our PDA Development expertise include: iPhone Development, iPad Development, Android Development, BlackBerry Development, Windows Phone Development.
Our Quality & Processes are ISO 9001:2008 Certified by Bureau Veritas & UKAS, assuring our Clients of high quality Wireless Application Development / Mobile Application Development ( iPhone Application Development, iPad Application Development, Android Application Development, BlackBerry Application Development, Windows Phone Application Development & all other Applications Development ) in scheduled time & on budget.
Mobile Pundits is a leading provider of Outsource Mobile Development & Mobile Testing services.
Our PDA Development expertise include: iPhone Development, iPad Development, Android Development, BlackBerry Development, Windows Phone Development.
Our Quality & Processes are ISO 9001:2008 Certified by Bureau Veritas & UKAS, assuring our Clients of high quality Wireless Application Development / Mobile Application Development ( iPhone Application Development, iPad Application Development, Android Application Development, BlackBerry Application Development, Windows Phone Application Development & all other Applications Development ) in scheduled time & on budget.
Contact Information
- Address
- Indore, Indore, M.P 452001 101
- Phone
- +1 732 952 5395
- anita.ideavate@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.mobilepundits.com