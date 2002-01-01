Company Profile
Modern Energy Management Co., Ltd
Modern Energy Management specializes in providing cutting edge development and project management support to wind and solar farm developers.
What makes Modern Energy Management different is its approach to wind projects. Our consultants, engineers and project managers have real world experience successfully developing, building and operating wind farms globally:
- Project Development
- Construction
- Operations
What makes Modern Energy Management different is its approach to wind projects. Our consultants, engineers and project managers have real world experience successfully developing, building and operating wind farms globally:
- Project Development
- Construction
- Operations
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 1204, 12/F GPF Witthayu Tower B 93/1 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Phatumwan, -, Bangkok 10330 213
- Phone
- +66-61-410-4449
- query@modernenergy.co.th
- Website
- http://www.modernenergy.co.th