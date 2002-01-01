Company Profile

Modern Energy Management Co., Ltd

Modern Energy Management Co., Ltd logo
Modern Energy Management specializes in providing cutting edge development and project management support to wind and solar farm developers.

What makes Modern Energy Management different is its approach to wind projects. Our consultants, engineers and project managers have real world experience successfully developing, building and operating wind farms globally:

- Project Development
- Construction
- Operations

Contact Information

Address
Unit 1204, 12/F GPF Witthayu Tower B 93/1 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Phatumwan, -, Bangkok 10330 213
Phone
+66-61-410-4449

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