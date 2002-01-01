• Modern power solutions is a renewable energy solution company established in the year 2010, is one of the leading Dealer & distributor Installation/service providers of Solar Lighting System & Solar Thermal products and Biomass energy.

• Modern Power Solutions Supply the location-specific optimum solution for sustainable energy production. With over 50 successful installations spread over our country,

• Modern Power Solutions has secured prestigious projects all around the states including Assam.

• The core business of Modern Power Solutions is to offer 360° turnkey solutions, undertaking solar power projects including development, technology selection, and procurement, engineering service, construction, power evacuation, operation and maintenance.

Our motto is to harness solar energy and contribute to the all important saga of solar energy conservation. We always have nature in our minds while selecting, designing and implementing new projects.