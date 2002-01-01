Moltec International is North America's premier developer and provider of wire and cable protection systems. Passionate about providing our customers with solutions that are right for them, we combine the outstanding performance characteristics and diversity of the European made wire and cable protection products with the innovative in-house design, engineering and manufacture of custom adapters and specialty fittings.



Problem-solving even the toughest challenges is what drives us to meet our customers' needs, be it with simple components or complex fully-wired harness assemblies. These unique customer-centric solutions are of the highest quality and are the cornerstone for our success.