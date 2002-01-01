Moltec Windpower Products

Moltec offers its Modular, Plug & Play, Intertek/ETL Listed Tower & Nacelle Lighting and Electrical Systems for applications in the US and Canada. High quality design and construction assures a durible long lasting system that installs in 20% of the time required for typical "hand wired" systems, saving installers time and installtion costs.



Moltec also offers its UL/CSA Listed "econolumen" light fixtures specifically designed to withstand the extremes of the wind energy environment.