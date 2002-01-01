Company Profile
Monkey Clothing
Monkey Clothing is now Wakefield's largest independent clothing retailer offering both menswear and female collections. Our brand portfolio is ever changing in our constant search for that "something different." We are not afraid to take risks in our choice of collections both with big brands local designers - making Monkey Clothing a highly popular and unique shopping experience.
Contact Information
- Address
- 21 Bull Ring Wakefield, West Yorkshire, NY 12207 227
- Phone
- 0192-438-3840
- mycloth179@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.monkeyclothing.co.uk/