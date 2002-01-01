Company Profile
Montes Electric, Inc.
A leading Charlotte electrical contractor, Montes Electric, Inc. offers quality and comprehensive electrical installations, wiring and service, and certified solar installations. With years of experience, their electricians are committed in fulfilling your commercial and residential electrical needs at low costs. All the general contractors and homeowners can contact them now for their new installations, maintenance or repair work!
Contact Information
- Address
- 7211 Rollingridge, Charlotte, NC 28211 227
- Phone
- (704) 615 8180
- Website
- http://monteselectricinc.com/