Company Profile
Morai Motion
Morai Motion designs electric mini and micro linear actuators for motion control in small spaces. There are a wide variety of options to choose from with regards to size, force and speed. Small electric linear actuators are useful to create custom automation in homes, vehicles, yachts, RV's, aircraft, robotics, radio control vehicles, multi-copter drones, as well as artistic installations, medical applications and more.
Contact Information
- Address
- 107 N. Phillippi St., Boise, Idaho 83706 227
- Phone
- 1-800-691-6823
- Website
- https://microlinearactuator.com/