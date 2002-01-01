Toronto-based Morgan Solar Inc. was founded in 2007 to develop next generation solar power technologies that will make solar energy significantly less expensive. Our first product to market is the Sun Simba, a highly efficient and low cost CPV system. The Sun Simba stands as the first solar energy solution with a clear path to achieve grid parity across utility-scale markets.



Morgan Solar will offer turnkey solar projects, ranging from flat rooftops to multi-Megawatt ground-mounted systems.