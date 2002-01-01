Company Profile
Morgan Technical Ceramics
Morgan Technical Ceramics (MTC) has a comprehensive range of ceramic materials, from which its products are manufactured. Supplying to a variety of demanding markets, MTC has established an enviable reputation for providing value-added solutions through world-class research and development, innovative design and, perhaps most important of all, application engineering with manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Contact Information
- Address
- 232 Forbes Road, Bedford, OH 44146 227
- Phone
- 440-232-8600
- mtcussales@morganplc.com