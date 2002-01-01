Morgan Thermal Ceramics is a world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced heat insulation products which are used to help reduce energy consumption in a range of industrial processes, from iron and steel production to power generation. Key products include Superwool® the leading low bio-persistent insulating fibre, insulating firebricks (IFBs) and a range of monolithic materials. The business employs some 3,000 people in more than 50 locations worldwide, with manufacturing sites in 25