Company Profile

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Morgan Thermal Ceramics logo
Morgan Thermal Ceramics is a world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced heat insulation products which are used to help reduce energy consumption in a range of industrial processes, from iron and steel production to power generation. Key products include Superwool® the leading low bio-persistent insulating fibre, insulating firebricks (IFBs) and a range of monolithic materials. The business employs some 3,000 people in more than 50 locations worldwide, with manufacturing sites in 25

Contact Information

Address
2102 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906 227
Phone
1 (706) 796 4200

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