Company Profile
Mornsun America LLC
Mornsun America LLC, a privately held U.S. company, is a leading manufacturer of DC-DC and AC-DC converter; isolation amplifier; and RS232/CAN/485 transceivers for standard and custom application.
Mornsun's products are widely used in industrial, automation, instrumentation, solar & wind power , smartgrid, IoT, fluid management / flow control / climate control systems, oil and gas transmission, medical and automotive device and other commercial applications.
Mornsun's products are widely used in industrial, automation, instrumentation, solar & wind power , smartgrid, IoT, fluid management / flow control / climate control systems, oil and gas transmission, medical and automotive device and other commercial applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 532, Milford, Massachusetts 01757 227
- Phone
- 9785679610
- Website
- http://www.mornsunamerica.com