Mornsun America LLC, a privately held U.S. company, is a leading manufacturer of DC-DC and AC-DC converter; isolation amplifier; and RS232/CAN/485 transceivers for standard and custom application.

Mornsun's products are widely used in industrial, automation, instrumentation, solar & wind power , smartgrid, IoT, fluid management / flow control / climate control systems, oil and gas transmission, medical and automotive device and other commercial applications.