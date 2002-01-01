Company Profile

MORNSUN Power

MORNSUN Power logo
MORNSUN® is a professional manufacturer and innovator providing industrial power products including DC-DC converters, AC-DC converters, IGBT drivers, etc.
Mornsun's PV series is a power supply module range designed for renewable energy solutions. It provides a stable DC voltage platform and has undervoltage, overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit protection which ensures the module works with stability and safety under abnormal conditions.

Contact Information

Address
No. 5, Kehui St. 1, Kehui development center,Science Ave., Guangzhou Science City, Luogang district,, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510000 45
Phone
0086-020-38601850

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