Company Profile
Mosaic
Mosaic is a secure place for everyone to profit from the transition to clean energy. Mosaic was the first company in the nation to offer solar project investments online and has allowed thousands of investors to finance millions of dollars of solar projects, including ones on charter schools, affordable housing, and a U.S. military base. To date, Mosaic has had zero defaults and made 100% on time payments back to investors at 4.4-7.0%.
Contact Information
- Address
- 55 Harrison St, Oakland, CA 94607 227
- Phone
- 617-529-8039
- press@joinmosaic.com
- Website
- http://joinmosaic.com