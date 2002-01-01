Company Profile
Mosten Alloy Co., Ltd.
We are the world advanced refractory metal supplier, providing high-quality tungsten and molybdenum metals for over 20 years.
Our talented team is made up of chemists, metallurgists and experts from other fields. They will serve our customers with their excellent skills and professional experiences. The development of our new materials and the application of our new products will bring bright future to all kinds of industries.
Our talented team is made up of chemists, metallurgists and experts from other fields. They will serve our customers with their excellent skills and professional experiences. The development of our new materials and the application of our new products will bring bright future to all kinds of industries.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.88 Jizhong Road, Yexie Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, Shanghai, Shanghai 201609 45
- Phone
- 02156656028
- michelle@mostenalloy.com
- Website
- http://www.molybdenum-sheet.com