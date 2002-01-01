Company Profile
Moventas Oy
Moventas is one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbine gears in the world. The company also manufactures power transmission solutions for industry use and provides services for their overhaul and maintenance. Majority of the products' end use is connected with renewable energy. In 2008 Moventas generated net sales of EUR 382 million. The company has over 1300 employees in 8 countries globally with a world-wide partner network.
Contact Information
- Address
- Teknobulevardi 3 - 5, Vantaa, Vantaa 01530 75
- Phone
- +358201847000
- info@moventas.com
- Website
- http://www.moventas.com