Company Profile
MP-Energy
MP-Energy Solutions is a leading company in Greece for Renewable Energy Resources with hundrends of projects all over Greece. The Sectors of expertise are: solar engineering, photovoltaics, off-grid photovoltaic systems, grid-tied photovoltaic systems and net metering. Dr. Michail Petsios is the founder and owner of MP-Energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Asklipiou 1, Athens, Attiki 10679 86
- Phone
- +302103217895
- info@mp-energy.gr
- Website
- https://www.mp-energy.gr