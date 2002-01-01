Company Profile

MP-Energy

MP-Energy logo
MP-Energy Solutions is a leading company in Greece for Renewable Energy Resources with hundrends of projects all over Greece. The Sectors of expertise are: solar engineering, photovoltaics, off-grid photovoltaic systems, grid-tied photovoltaic systems and net metering. Dr. Michail Petsios is the founder and owner of MP-Energy.

Contact Information

Address
Asklipiou 1, Athens, Attiki 10679 86
Phone
+302103217895

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