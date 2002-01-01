Company Profile
MPZhong Mao Deray (Shanghai) International Pte Ltd
MP Zhongmao Deray (Shanghai) International Pte Ltd is a new joint venture set up by MP Zhongmao (Shanghai) International and Shanghai Deray Exhibition Planning Co., Ltd to organise and manage the China EPower, China Smart Gridtec, CWEE and China GPower trade shows in China.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 1602 West Zhongshan Road, Shanghai, China, Shanghai, xuhui district 200235 45
- Phone
- +86 21 54592323
- info@mpzhongmao.com
- Website
- http://www.china-epower.cn