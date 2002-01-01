Company Profile
MR Property
Stressed out because of the daunting property purchase procedure? Or falling short of time to look in to the property matters properly? The solution is right here!Mark Ruttner - an exclusive buyer agent across Melbourne and all over Australia - is highly qualified along with over 25 years of real estate industry experience and market knowledge. Mark delivers the best of buyers advocacy service to his clients. He provides a complete range of services to acquire real estate - residential.
Contact Information
- Address
- Level 1,18 Thomson Street, South Melbourne, VIC, 3205, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205 14
- Phone
- 1300784488
- markrproperty@gmail.com
- Website
- http://mrproperty.com.au/