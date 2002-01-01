Company Profile

MRO Electric

MRO Electric logo
MRO ELECTRIC AND SUPPLY COMPANY, INC., AN AGS ASSOCIATES COMPANY has been established for 12 years. MRO is a premier Electrical Supply Company, offering repairs and exchanges for parts including, FANUC Automation CNC, Siemens CNC Automation, Modicon / Schneider Automation, Emerson/Control Techniques, and Yaskawa Industrial Automation. These are just some of the many parts we have available!

Contact Information

Address
1652 Old Apex Road, Cary, North Carolina 27513 227
Phone
800-691-8511

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