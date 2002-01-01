MRO ELECTRIC AND SUPPLY COMPANY, INC., AN AGS ASSOCIATES COMPANY has been established for 12 years. MRO is a premier Electrical Supply Company, offering repairs and exchanges for parts including, FANUC Automation CNC, Siemens CNC Automation, Modicon / Schneider Automation, Emerson/Control Techniques, and Yaskawa Industrial Automation. These are just some of the many parts we have available!