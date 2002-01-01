Company Profile
MRO Electric
MRO ELECTRIC AND SUPPLY COMPANY, INC., AN AGS ASSOCIATES COMPANY has been established for 12 years. MRO is a premier Electrical Supply Company, offering repairs and exchanges for parts including, FANUC Automation CNC, Siemens CNC Automation, Modicon / Schneider Automation, Emerson/Control Techniques, and Yaskawa Industrial Automation. These are just some of the many parts we have available!
Contact Information
- Address
- 1652 Old Apex Road, Cary, North Carolina 27513 227
- Phone
- 800-691-8511
- sales@mroelectric.com
- Website
- https://www.mroelectric.com