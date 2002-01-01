MRO is a premier Electrical Supply Independent Distributor, offering repairs and exchanges for parts including, FANUC Automation CNC, Siemens CNC Automation, Modicon / Schneider Automation, Emerson/Control Techniques, and Yaskawa Industrial Automation.



MRO is based on providing the best customer service to all customers. As a factory automation wholesale distribution business, we offer and deliver products worldwide. If you don't see the part you need, call us today and we will find it for you!