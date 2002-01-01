Company Profile
MRO Stock
MRO is a premier Electrical Supply Independent Distributor, offering repairs and exchanges for parts including, FANUC Automation CNC, Siemens CNC Automation, Modicon / Schneider Automation, Emerson/Control Techniques, and Yaskawa Industrial Automation.
MRO is based on providing the best customer service to all customers. As a factory automation wholesale distribution business, we offer and deliver products worldwide. If you don't see the part you need, call us today and we will find it for you!
MRO is based on providing the best customer service to all customers. As a factory automation wholesale distribution business, we offer and deliver products worldwide. If you don't see the part you need, call us today and we will find it for you!
Contact Information
- Address
- 1652 Old Apex Road, Cary, North Carolina 27513 227
- Phone
- 800-691-8511
- sales@mrostock.com
- Website
- http://www.mrostock.com/