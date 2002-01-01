Company Profile
MSS Mola Solar Systems Ltd. & Co. KG
Our Company is located in Duisburg in Germany.
MSS is a distribuor /Reseller of pv components such as solar Panels, solar Inverters, mounting Systems, cables, etc. We are also distributing solar thermal components such as solar collectors, etc.
As installer MSS installs photovoltaic power plants within Duisburg / Germany
MSS is also Project developer, System Integrator and EPC.
We supply turnkey photovoltaic power plants, solar thermal plants, wind turbines, hydro power plants, geothermal plants
MSS is a distribuor /Reseller of pv components such as solar Panels, solar Inverters, mounting Systems, cables, etc. We are also distributing solar thermal components such as solar collectors, etc.
As installer MSS installs photovoltaic power plants within Duisburg / Germany
MSS is also Project developer, System Integrator and EPC.
We supply turnkey photovoltaic power plants, solar thermal plants, wind turbines, hydro power plants, geothermal plants
Contact Information
- Address
- Schwanenstr. 29, 47051, NRW 47051 83
- Phone
- +492034880101-0
- info@mss-worldwide.com
- Website
- http://www.mss-worldwide.com