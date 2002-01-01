Mudanjiang Xuyang Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Russia-oriented Economic and Trade Zone. The main focus of the company is to make and modules. We have very attractively price, and then maintain high levels of quality.

Our goal is to produce a highly efficient solar cells. We have a advanced automatic production line to provide our customers with perfect service. We cherish our close relationship with end-users . We are looking forward to cooperating with you in the near f