Company Profile

MUDGE FASTENERS INC

MUDGE FASTENERS INC logo
Mudge Fasteners has been family owned and operated since 1975, providing a large selection of fasteners, fastener tools and adhesives to customers in a broad range of industries.
We understand that every order we process, to our customer, it is the most important order we have.

Contact Information

Address
3050 Palisades Drive, Corona, CA 92880 227
Phone
(951) 270-1360

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