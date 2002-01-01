Company Profile
MUDGE FASTENERS INC
Mudge Fasteners has been family owned and operated since 1975, providing a large selection of fasteners, fastener tools and adhesives to customers in a broad range of industries.
We understand that every order we process, to our customer, it is the most important order we have.
We understand that every order we process, to our customer, it is the most important order we have.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3050 Palisades Drive, Corona, CA 92880 227
- Phone
- (951) 270-1360
- sales@mudgefasteners.com
- Website
- http://www.mudgefasteners.com