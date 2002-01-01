Company Profile
Multi-Contact USA
Multi-Contact is a leading manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectors and contact systems using our advanced contact technology, the Multilam™. We are committed to sustainability and renewable energy setting the global pv-connector standard with our MC4 connector. We also develop and manufacture standard and custom junction boxes as well as cable assemblies. Our products are installed worldwide on solar panels for residential, commercial, or utility scale applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 100 Market St, Windsor, CA 95492 227
- Phone
- 707-838-0530
- usa@multi-contact.com
- Website
- http://www.multi-contact-usa.com