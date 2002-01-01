Multi-Link™ Inc. is a leading manufacturer of line sharing and remote AC power control products for small, medium and large enterprises. More than 8000 customers, enterprises and government entities alike, enjoy today the ongoing cost reductions and operational efficiencies brought about by these American-made network support products. With over 22 years in the market , Multi-Link has more than 600,000 units installed globally and these units have a proven track record of 99.9% reliability. Most customers achieve their ROI for Multi-Link products in less than 90 days.