Company Profile
Multiplas Enginery Co., Ltd.
Established in 1998, Multiplas Enginery Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacture of co-injection and precision injection, including injection molding machine, rubber injection molding machine, vertical injection molding machine and more. Under the company's policy of "Innovation; Sincerity; Responsibility; Service" and years of efforts, Multiplas has become an internationally renowned brand name.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.65, Technology 7th Road, Hwa-Ya Technology Park, Taoyuan, Taiwan 333 210
- Phone
- +886-3-318-0090