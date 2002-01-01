Company Profile
Mun Ink
Mun Ink is a pioneering transportation
technology firm dedicated to decarbonizing
urban mobility through the Intelligent
Transportation Network System (ITNS). Led by world-renowned aerospace engineer Dr. John Edward Anderson, & CEO Nathan John Munsinger, Mun Ink provides a high-capacity, zero-emission alternative to traditional transit. Our system utilizes ultra-lightweight elevated guideways & autonomous AI electric pods to provide on-demand, non-stop travel, integrating maglev technology...
technology firm dedicated to decarbonizing
urban mobility through the Intelligent
Transportation Network System (ITNS). Led by world-renowned aerospace engineer Dr. John Edward Anderson, & CEO Nathan John Munsinger, Mun Ink provides a high-capacity, zero-emission alternative to traditional transit. Our system utilizes ultra-lightweight elevated guideways & autonomous AI electric pods to provide on-demand, non-stop travel, integrating maglev technology...
Contact Information
- Address
- 8700 E Jefferson Ave P.O. Box 11379, Denver, Colorado 80237 227
- Phone
- 7203019770
- Nathan@MunInk.com
- Website
- https://munink.com