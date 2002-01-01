Mun Ink is a pioneering transportation

technology firm dedicated to decarbonizing

urban mobility through the Intelligent

Transportation Network System (ITNS). Led by world-renowned aerospace engineer Dr. John Edward Anderson, & CEO Nathan John Munsinger, Mun Ink provides a high-capacity, zero-emission alternative to traditional transit. Our system utilizes ultra-lightweight elevated guideways & autonomous AI electric pods to provide on-demand, non-stop travel, integrating maglev technology...