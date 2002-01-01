Company Profile
My City Postings
MyCityPostings was established as an advanced prototype of what a classified website should be. This includes free usage, easy navigation, social features, and easier access to community services and products. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is accessible to all cities in the United States. To learn more about MyCityPostings, please visit www.mycitypostings.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- 26 Miami Lane, Miami, Florida 31101 227
- Phone
- 954-586-5231
- classifiedcity@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.mycitypostings.com