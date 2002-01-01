Company Profile
My Generation - Green Energy Solutions
Authorized Sales SolarWall ventilation air preheating systems in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
US DOE says SolarWall is "rated in the top two percent of energy related inventions."
Natural Resources Canada - SolarWall patented system is "the simplest, most effecient - and least expensive - way to pre-heat outside air."
US DOE says SolarWall is "rated in the top two percent of energy related inventions."
Natural Resources Canada - SolarWall patented system is "the simplest, most effecient - and least expensive - way to pre-heat outside air."
Contact Information
- Website
- http://www.my-generation.ca