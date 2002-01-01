Company Profile

Myangelickids.Com

Myangelickids.Com logo
Walnut, CA - Myangelickids.com is enjoying a dramatic improvement in its sales chart. The number of sales is increasing every week leading to the overall improvement in the P&L sheet. Myangelkids.com specializes in selling all types of dresses. For example: dresses for flower girls pageant communion baptism, summer and winter dresses, , boys tuxedos, infant boys tuxedos, hair pieces, tiaras, satin gloves, wedding baskets, flower girl sashes and more. Among all these categories, Flower Girl Dress

Contact Information

Address
818 N. White Horse Circle Walnut CA 91789 USA Phone: (909)598-9325 Fax: 909-988-7765, Walnut, Walnut 91789 227
Phone
(909)598-9325

Social Media