Company Profile
Myangelickids.Com
Walnut, CA - Myangelickids.com is enjoying a dramatic improvement in its sales chart. The number of sales is increasing every week leading to the overall improvement in the P&L sheet. Myangelkids.com specializes in selling all types of dresses. For example: dresses for flower girls pageant communion baptism, summer and winter dresses, , boys tuxedos, infant boys tuxedos, hair pieces, tiaras, satin gloves, wedding baskets, flower girl sashes and more. Among all these categories, Flower Girl Dress
Contact Information
- Address
- 818 N. White Horse Circle Walnut CA 91789 USA Phone: (909)598-9325 Fax: 909-988-7765, Walnut, Walnut 91789 227
- Phone
- (909)598-9325
- myangelickids@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.myangelickids.com