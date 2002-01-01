Company Profile
NAASCO
NAASCO is a premier FAA and EASA certified Aircraft Component Repair station, serving the global aviation industry since 1984. Specializing in MRO and engineered solutions, we enhance the reliability of critical electrical and mechanical components, including aircraft electric motors and Aircraft Navigation lights. Beyond being an expert repair facility, we function as a dedicated Aircraft Supply Store, offering fast, warranted quality and proprietary upgrades like the ETR/Mercury Mod. Visit now
Contact Information
- Address
- 222 Grand Avenue, Shirley, New York 11967 227
- Phone
- 6313992244
- Sales@NAASCO.com
- Website
- https://naasco.com/