Company Profile
NABCEP
The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) offers entry level knowledge assessment, professional certification, and company accreditation programs to renewable energy professionals throughout North America. Raising industry standards and promoting consumer confidence, NABCEP is known as the "gold standard" for PV and Solar Heating Installation and PV Technical Sales Certifications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 56 Clifton Country Road Suite 202, Clifton Park, NY 12052 227
- Phone
- 800-654-0021
- kcasey@nabcep.org
- Website
- http://www.nabcep.org