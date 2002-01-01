Company Profile

NAGAR INFRATECH PVT LTD

NAGAR INFRATECH PVT LTD logo
**Biz Control** is an innovative, all-in-one business management software designed to simplify and streamline operations for **Real Estate, HR & Payroll, and CRM** sectors. It offers a unified platform for businesses to manage property bookings, automate salary and attendance processes, and enhance client relationships through powerful CRM tools. Perfect for builders, property dealers, and growing businesses, Biz Control empowers users to improve efficiency, reduce complexity, and drive growth.

Contact Information

Address
Office No . 24, Baba Market, Khairpur Gurjar, Patwari, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201307, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201307 101
Phone
08800479030

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