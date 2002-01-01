NAGAR INFRATECH PVT LTD

**Biz Control** is an innovative, all-in-one business management software designed to simplify and streamline operations for **Real Estate, HR & Payroll, and CRM** sectors. It offers a unified platform for businesses to manage property bookings, automate salary and attendance processes, and enhance client relationships through powerful CRM tools. Perfect for builders, property dealers, and growing businesses, Biz Control empowers users to improve efficiency, reduce complexity, and drive growth.