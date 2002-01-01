Company Profile
Nail Shop Bt.
Diamond Nail Gel and Acrylics are well known throughout the Eastern European countries as extremely high quality products. Now the web shop has opened throughout Europe. We hope that you take a look at the vast amount of nail technition supplies that we offer. Such as nail art pens, hundreds of different types of rhinestones, and excellent gels and acrylics.
Contact Information
- Address
- Postakert u. 2, Debrecen Hungary 4025, European, Debrecen Hungary 4025 226
- Phone
- 36-52-320-046
- davidarndell@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.diamondnails.eu/