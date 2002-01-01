Company Profile

Nanchi Energy Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Nanchi Energy Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. logo
NACCI is a supplier of lithium batteries and energy storage solutions. We provide solar batteries, energy storage systems, and customized power solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, supporting global partners with reliable products and export services.

Contact Information

Address
guangdongahengshengzhengshibaoanquchaoyanglu, guangdongsheng, å¹¿ä¸œ / å¹¿ä¸œ 518100 45
Phone
8615911523383

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