Company Profile
Nanchi Energy Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
NACCI is a supplier of lithium batteries and energy storage solutions. We provide solar batteries, energy storage systems, and customized power solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, supporting global partners with reliable products and export services.
Contact Information
- Address
- guangdongahengshengzhengshibaoanquchaoyanglu, guangdongsheng, å¹¿ä¸œ / å¹¿ä¸œ 518100 45
- Phone
- 8615911523383
- chongyu672@gmail.com
- Website
- http://naccius.com