Company Profile
Nano One Materials Corp.
Nano One Materials Corp. is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nano-structured materials. TSX-V: NNO and OTC: NNOMF
Contact Information
- Address
- 101B - 8575 Government St, Burnaby, BC V3N 4V1 39
- Phone
- 604.669.2701
- paul.guedes@nanoone.ca
- Website
- http://nanoone.ca