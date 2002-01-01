Company Profile

NANTONG REFORM PETRO-CHEMICAL CO.ï¼ŒLTD

Nantong Reform Petro-Chemical CO.,LTDï¼Œestablished in 2008,is a manufacturer and trader, running 14 years in Chemicals, with over one hundred staff ,selling thousand items, over USD 1billion turnover annually.Especially in the research, development and production of : Chemical raw materials,fine chemicals,pharmaceutical intermediates,Agrochemicals,food additives,Electronic chemicals,Environmental protection and water treatment...etc.

Contact Information

Address
17th Yuanlin Road ,Chongchuan area ,Nantong ,Jiangsu ,China, Nantong, Jiangsu 226000 45
Phone
0513-89091188

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