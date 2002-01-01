Company Profile
NANTONG REFORM PETRO-CHEMICAL CO.ï¼ŒLTD
Nantong Reform Petro-Chemical CO.,LTDï¼Œestablished in 2008,is a manufacturer and trader, running 14 years in Chemicals, with over one hundred staff ,selling thousand items, over USD 1billion turnover annually.Especially in the research, development and production of : Chemical raw materials,fine chemicals,pharmaceutical intermediates,Agrochemicals,food additives,Electronic chemicals,Environmental protection and water treatment...etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- 17th Yuanlin Road ,Chongchuan area ,Nantong ,Jiangsu ,China, Nantong, Jiangsu 226000 45
- Phone
- 0513-89091188
- reformchem8@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.reformchem.com/