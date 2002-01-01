Company Profile
Narec Distributed Energy
Narec Distributed Energy is part of the UK's National Renewable Energy Centre; an independent not-for-profit organisation which carries out a wide range of work within the renewable and low carbon sector, particularly within the built environment. Through our work we help our customers reduce carbon, alleviate fuel poverty, improve energy security, stimulate economic growth and educate energy users.
Contact Information
- Address
- Eddie Ferguson House, Ridley Street, Blyth, Northumberland NE24 3AG 226
- Phone
- +44 (0)1670 359 555
- de@narec.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.narecde.co.uk