Company Profile
National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium
The National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC) is a pioneer and a national leader in promoting programs and activities that desire to cure America's addiction to oil and lead to energy independence and the greater use of cleaner transportation. The NAFTC is the only nationwide alternative fuel vehicle and advanced technology vehicle training organization in the United States!
Contact Information
- Address
- 1100 Frederick Lane, Morgantown, WV 26508 227
- Phone
- 304-293-7882
- Website
- http://www.naftc.wvu.edu/