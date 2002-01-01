Company Profile
National Semiconductor
National Semiconductor is a leader in analog power management technology. Its products include easy-to-use integrated circuits, PowerWise products that enable more energy-efficient systems, and SolarMagic products which improve the energy output of solar arrays. The company celebrated its 50th anniversary last May. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. Additional information is available at www.national.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3689 Kifer Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051 227
- Phone
- 408-721-2033
- new.feedback@nsc.com
- Website
- http://www.national.com